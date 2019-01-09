wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Wants To Move To LA, AJ Styles Shows Off His Retro Game Collection, Bella Twins Work Out Together
– E! has released a new clip from Total Bellas, which returns this Sunday, featuring Nikki Bella expressing her desire to move to Los Angeles.
– Speaking of the Bellas, the twins have posted a new video to their own Youtube challenge showing a painful workout.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and AJ Styles touring Styles’ own personal retro video game collection.