WWE News: Nikki Bella Wants To Move To LA, AJ Styles Shows Off His Retro Game Collection, Bella Twins Work Out Together

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Bella Royal Rumble 2018

– E! has released a new clip from Total Bellas, which returns this Sunday, featuring Nikki Bella expressing her desire to move to Los Angeles.

– Speaking of the Bellas, the twins have posted a new video to their own Youtube challenge showing a painful workout.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and AJ Styles touring Styles’ own personal retro video game collection.

