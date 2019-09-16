WWE News: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss Call Out IIconics, Bayley Runs From Charlotte After Match

– Fresh off their successful WWE Women’s Tag Team Title defense, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss have called out the former champions in the IIconics. Bliss and Cross appeared backstage after their win over Fire and Desire at Clash of Champions and were asked if they consider any tag teams a threat to them. They said no and Bliss said she’d like to face the IIconics, which Cross agreed with:

– Also appearing backstage after her Clash of Champions match was Bayley. Being on the run from Charlotte Flair, Bayley had time to give a very quick response to a question before continuing off, saying, “If you see Charlotte, you haven’t seen me!”