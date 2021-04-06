WWE News: Nikki Cross Explains Why She Wants to Wrestle, Bella Twins Get Glammed Up for Hall of Fame

– WWE Superstar Nikki Cross posted a message on her Twitter yesterday, explaining how despite being halfway through receiving her master’s degree, wrestling is what she wants to do because it’s what she was born to do. You can view her message below.

“I got my bachelors. I’m halfway through my masters. I’ll get a PhD if I want to. I’m a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor. Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to. But I want what I want. I want to wrestle. I want to entertain. It’s what I was born to do.”

Earlier this year, Nikki Cross posted videos about feeling frustrated and ignored since she parted ways with Alexa Bliss. She is currently not booked for WrestleMania 37.

– The Bella Twins released a new WWE Hall of Fame vlog where they arrive in Tampa and get glammed up for their induction event. You can check out that video below: