WWE News: Nikki Cross on Joy From Realizing Superhero Character, Superstars Play No Mercy on UUDD, SmackDown Preview Video

– Nikki Cross shared a tweet on the joy she’s gained from bringing her new superhero character to live on WWE TV. She debuted the new character and gimmick on last night’s episode of Raw.

Nikki Cross tweeted earlier today, “Bringing THIS to life has given me such joy. The roll I have been on @wwe gave me the boost I needed to unveil this to the [world] , that everyone has that spark and they can try anything they want to, just listen to your heart. I want to blossom like a butterfly. I want us all to.” You can view that tweet below.

– UpUpDownDown released a video of Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Adam Cole playing WWF No Mercy 64:

– WWE released a new preview for this week’s edition of SmackDown, showcasing the fallout of Roman Reigns beating Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match on last week’s show: