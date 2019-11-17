wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Cross Recalls NXT Takeover Dark Match Against Candice LeRae, Top 10 Memorable Survivor Series Team Reveals

November 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Cross Smackdown

– Nikki Cross took to Twitter to recall her dark match against Candice LeRae at last year’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. Cross praised LeRae and said she can’t wait to face the NXT star again:

– WWE posted the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most memorable Survivor Series team reveals:

