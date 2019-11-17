wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Recalls NXT Takeover Dark Match Against Candice LeRae, Top 10 Memorable Survivor Series Team Reveals
November 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Nikki Cross took to Twitter to recall her dark match against Candice LeRae at last year’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. Cross praised LeRae and said she can’t wait to face the NXT star again:
What a magical night that was in the staples Center. Candice is one of the freakin best……cannot wait to when we can do this again, such an amazing talent who pushes me to my limits. https://t.co/rx8tuHpuTo
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 17, 2019
– WWE posted the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most memorable Survivor Series team reveals:
More Trending Stories
- Updated Card For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II (SPOILERS)
- 2K Games Releases Statement on WWE 2K Facebook Account Hack, Issues Apology
- Jim Ross Says The Reason Kevin Sullivan Doesn’t Have A Booker Job Might Be Because People Think He’s a Satan Worshipper
- Booker T on Being Surprised By CM Punk’s WWE Backstage Appearance, Possibility of Punk Returning to the Ring