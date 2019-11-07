wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Cross on Returning to Manchester, NXT UK Video Highlights

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Nikki Cross

As previously reported, WWE announced Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross for tomorrow night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Nikki Cross posted the following tweet on the match, which you can see below.

Nikki Cross wrote, “In Manchester!!!! Spent a lot of time there in my career. This time last year I debuted on SD Live in Manchester! Excited for tomorrow night!”

– Some new video highlights are out for this week’s NXT UK. You can check those out below.



