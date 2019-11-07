wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross on Returning to Manchester, NXT UK Video Highlights
– As previously reported, WWE announced Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross for tomorrow night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Nikki Cross posted the following tweet on the match, which you can see below.
Nikki Cross wrote, “In Manchester!!!! Spent a lot of time there in my career. This time last year I debuted on SD Live in Manchester! Excited for tomorrow night!”
In Manchester!!!! Spent a lot of time there in my career. This time last year I debuted on SD Live in Manchester! Excited for tommorrow night! https://t.co/1Gi08wPTKV
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 7, 2019
– Some new video highlights are out for this week’s NXT UK. You can check those out below.
