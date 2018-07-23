Quantcast

 

WWE News: Nikki Cross Works This Weekend’s Live Events, WWE Stars Set For Appearances On TV, More

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Cross

– Nikki Cross once again worked live events this weekend, teaming with Asuka and Naomi to defeat Lana and the IIconics.

– Ronda Rousey will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan on August 1.

– Meanwhile, the Bella Twins will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday.

