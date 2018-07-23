wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Works This Weekend’s Live Events, WWE Stars Set For Appearances On TV, More
July 23, 2018
– Nikki Cross once again worked live events this weekend, teaming with Asuka and Naomi to defeat Lana and the IIconics.
It looks like @NikkiCrossWWE is just a little excited for #WWESpringfield… pic.twitter.com/AsZ1zsYgjY
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2018
– Ronda Rousey will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan on August 1.
– Meanwhile, the Bella Twins will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday.