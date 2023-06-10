wrestling / News
WWE News: NIL Athletes Visit Performance Center, New Women’s Title Replica Available for Pre-Order, SmackDown Video Highlights
June 10, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE NIL athletes Derrian Gobourne and Mikala Hall visited the Performance Center earlier this week. You can check out some photos they tweeted from their visit below:
Can you see me in the ring? 👀 Comment my stage name 🥰 #WWE #NEXTINLINE pic.twitter.com/pvD6jVE10Z
— Mikala Anise (@mikalaa__) June 9, 2023
Brace yourselves, the QUEEN is coming 👸🏾#wwe #NXT #THEORIGINALQUEEN pic.twitter.com/f6DdcwOZVI
— Derrian gobourne (@DGobourne) June 9, 2023
– The new WWE Women’s Championship replica title belt is now available for pre-order at WWEShop.com.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown: