WWE News: NIL Athletes Visit Performance Center, New Women’s Title Replica Available for Pre-Order, SmackDown Video Highlights

June 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NIL - Next in Line, Cavinder Twins Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NIL athletes Derrian Gobourne and Mikala Hall visited the Performance Center earlier this week. You can check out some photos they tweeted from their visit below:

– The new WWE Women’s Championship replica title belt is now available for pre-order at WWEShop.com.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown:


















