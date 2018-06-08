WWE News: Nixon Newell Gets New NXT Name, Steve Austin Does DDP Yoga, Synopsis For Monday’s WWE Photo Shoot

– Nixon Newell has a new NXT ring name. The WWE NXT star has been given a new name on the WWE Performance Center website and is now known as Tegan Nox.

Nox signed with WWE in 2016 and made her NXT debut in April under her real name.

– Here is the synopsis for Monday’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot. The episode airs Monday after Raw on the WWE Network:

“Hear the backstage scoop from WWE’s most bizarre Superstar, as Goldust reflects on his revolutionary character and unorthodox career!”

– Diamond Dallas Page posted the following to Twitter, noting that Steve Austin tried out his DDP Yoga workout: