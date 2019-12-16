– PWInsider has been unable to confirm any injuries coming out of WWE TLC. Kairi Sane was reportedly evaluated for a concussion.

– There will be no live events this weekend to give talent time off for the holidays. The live event schedule will resume on Dec. 26 with shows at Madison Square Garden and Cincinnati, OH.

– WWE will tape next week’s Raw prior to tonight’s Raw. WWE Network will have a Prime Target special focusing on Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler on Tuesday. The rest of the schedule is as normal with NXT on Wednesday, NXT UK on Thursday, and SmackDown on Friday.