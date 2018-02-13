wrestling / News
WWE News: No New Smackdown Top 10 This Week, Buddy Murphy Making 205 Live Debut Next Week
– There was no new Smackdown Top 10 list this week. WWE did mention last week’s list, but didn’t bring out a new one. Last week’s list was:
10. Tye Dillinger
9. Randy Orton
8. Becky Lynch
7. The Usos
6. The New Day
5. Bobby Roode
4. Naomi
3. Shinsuke Nakamura
2. Charlotte Flair
1. AJ Styles.
– Buddy Murphy makes his 205 Live debut next week. As you can see below, Murphy will compete in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament in a first-round match against Ariya Daivari:
The secret's OUT as @WWENXT Superstar @WWE_Murphy arrives on #205Live NEXT WEEK as part of the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship tournament! pic.twitter.com/iRTG8hTQCw
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018