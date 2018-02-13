 

WWE News: No New Smackdown Top 10 This Week, Buddy Murphy Making 205 Live Debut Next Week

February 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Smackdown’s

– There was no new Smackdown Top 10 list this week. WWE did mention last week’s list, but didn’t bring out a new one. Last week’s list was:

10. Tye Dillinger
9. Randy Orton
8. Becky Lynch
7. The Usos
6. The New Day
5. Bobby Roode
4. Naomi
3. Shinsuke Nakamura
2. Charlotte Flair
1. AJ Styles.

– Buddy Murphy makes his 205 Live debut next week. As you can see below, Murphy will compete in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament in a first-round match against Ariya Daivari:

