WWE News: No New Smackdown Top 10 This Week, Buddy Murphy Making 205 Live Debut Next Week

– There was no new Smackdown Top 10 list this week. WWE did mention last week’s list, but didn’t bring out a new one. Last week’s list was:

10. Tye Dillinger

9. Randy Orton

8. Becky Lynch

7. The Usos

6. The New Day

5. Bobby Roode

4. Naomi

3. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. Charlotte Flair

1. AJ Styles.

– Buddy Murphy makes his 205 Live debut next week. As you can see below, Murphy will compete in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament in a first-round match against Ariya Daivari: