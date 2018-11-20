wrestling / News
WWE News: No Way Jose and Alexa Bliss Help Out at Food Bank, Stephanie McMahon and Ember Moon Host Girl Up Event
– No Way Jose and Alexa Bliss represented WWE in helping out at a food bank in Los Angeles on Tuesday. You can see WWE’s post about the appearance below via Twitter:
One in seven people living in Los Angeles County struggles with food insecurity. This afternoon @WWE helped package fresh food at the @lafoodbank that will be given to families in need. Today 8885 pounds of food have been donated which makes 7374 meals! pic.twitter.com/Ksk4gCruZB
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018
– Stephanie McMahon and Ember Moon served as hosts for a Girl Up Sports event at the Staples Center before Survivor Series. Pics from the brainstorm session are below:
I am so excited about our partnership with @GirlUp and getting to know such amazing young women! Thank you for the invaluable feedback on #SportsForAPurpose. I hope you had fun at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/n5pNgdPr9n
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 19, 2018
A few photos of Girl Up Club leaders and #WiSci alums attending @WWE #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/PG8ZM3k8AZ
— Girl Up (@GirlUp) November 19, 2018
I just want to encourage all of the girls to use their voice – @StephMcMahon shares with Teen Advisor Shushu ahead of today’s @WWE #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/BCO6P2DQ9l
— Girl Up (@GirlUp) November 18, 2018