WWE News: No Way Jose and Alexa Bliss Help Out at Food Bank, Stephanie McMahon and Ember Moon Host Girl Up Event

– No Way Jose and Alexa Bliss represented WWE in helping out at a food bank in Los Angeles on Tuesday. You can see WWE’s post about the appearance below via Twitter:

One in seven people living in Los Angeles County struggles with food insecurity. This afternoon @WWE helped package fresh food at the @lafoodbank that will be given to families in need. Today 8885 pounds of food have been donated which makes 7374 meals! pic.twitter.com/Ksk4gCruZB — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018

– Stephanie McMahon and Ember Moon served as hosts for a Girl Up Sports event at the Staples Center before Survivor Series. Pics from the brainstorm session are below:

I am so excited about our partnership with @GirlUp and getting to know such amazing young women! Thank you for the invaluable feedback on #SportsForAPurpose. I hope you had fun at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/n5pNgdPr9n — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 19, 2018