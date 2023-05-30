WWE News: NOC Viewership, Cody Rhodes Merch Sales, More

A new Fightful Select report has revealed a few behind-the-scenes elements from WWE, which you can find below:

– Inside sources at the promotion indicate that the recent Night of Champions event ranks first in viewership for all of WWE’s shows from Saudi Arabia. NOC apparently exceeded last year’s Crown Jewel viewership by 18%, and the company has been very pleased by their holiday weekend results.

– Cody Rhodes continues to be the ranking talent for WWE merchandising sales, particularly when categorized for weekly sales performance by event. One notable exception was during WWE Raw in Boston, where John Cena’s merch was the top seller for the show.

– Fightful learned that The OC was largely sidelined in terms of creative plans during AJ Styles’ injury hiatus. Sources indicated that a few pitches were made for the stable around the time of WrestleMania, but were tabled since Styles’ return was just around the corner.