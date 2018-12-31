WWE News: Non-Spoiler Match Listings For This Week’s NXT and 205 Live, RAW and Smackdown Tour Dates For This Week

– Here’s what’s scheduled for this week’s episode of NXT UK:

3 PM ET: “Joe Coffey and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne continue their explosive rivalry during a tag team match between Gallus and Moustache Mountain.”

4 PM ET: “Physicality breaks out when WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey meet to sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s 205 Live at 7 PM ET on Wednesday:

*Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Kalisto vs. Lio Rush.

* Royal Rumble Cruiserweight title qualifying match: Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak.

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s NXT, which will be two hours starting at 8 PM ET on the WWE Network:

*Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno.

*The WWE NXT Year-End Awards.

– RAW will run events in Columbus, Ohio on Friday and Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday. Meanwhile, Smackdown will run events on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sunday in Fayetteville, NC and next Monday in North Charleston, SC.