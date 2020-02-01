WWE News: Jordan Devlin Set for Next Week’s 205 Live, Note on 205 Live Announce Team, Ronda Rousey Celebrates Birthday

– During the broadcast of last night’s WWE 205 Live, the of new Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin for the show was announced for next week. Devlin won the title at Worlds Collide last weekend. You can check out the full announcement below for Devlin’s appearance for next week’s show below.

Jordan Devlin comes to WWE 205 Live next week NXT UK Superstar and new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will make his 205 Live debut next week on WWE Network! Following his incredible Fatal 4-Way Match victory at Worlds Collide, The Irish Ace is set to make his first appearance on the purple brand as he brings the NXT Cruiserweight Title home. Don’t miss 205 Live, next week at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network

– Also during last night’s 205 Live, Aiden English and Jon Quasto took over announcing duties for last night’s show, following Tom Phillips moving back to the Raw broadcast team last month.

– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey celebrates her birthday today. She turns 33 years old.