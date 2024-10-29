wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Countdown to Crown Jewel, The Rock Mentions in Live Event Program, What’s In the Box Halloween Edition
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that this weekend’s Countdown to Crown Jewel will be held at the same location as the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
– PWInsider also reports that a new WWE program sold by WWE at live events refers to The Rock as only “The Final Boss” instead of The Rock.
– WWE released a Halloween edition of What’s in the Box with WWE Superstars:
More Trending Stories
- Shelton Benjamin Recalls Shoot Wrestling Daniel Puder, Vince McMahon Yelling At Him Over It
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why WWE Didn’t Announce His Final Match In Advance
- Arn Anderson Recalls Agenting Infamous Goldberg vs. William Regal Match In WCW
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Vince Russo Leaving WWE For WCW