wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Countdown to Crown Jewel, The Rock Mentions in Live Event Program, What’s In the Box Halloween Edition

October 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that this weekend’s Countdown to Crown Jewel will be held at the same location as the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

– PWInsider also reports that a new WWE program sold by WWE at live events refers to The Rock as only “The Final Boss” instead of The Rock.

– WWE released a Halloween edition of What’s in the Box with WWE Superstars:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading