– PWInsider reports that the WWE production team has been working in Toronto the last few days prepping for Elimination Chamber. According to the report, there will be a small entrance for the premium live event, and the entrance stage is being setup at one of the dugouts. There reportedly won’t be a large entrance stage for the event.

– WWE Vault showcased the Story of the nWo’s Road to WrestleMania 18:

– PIX11 in New York is giving away tickets to WWE NXT Roadblock at The Theater at Madison Square Garden scheduled for Tuesday, March 11.