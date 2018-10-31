Quantcast

 

WWE News: Note on Hulk Hogan’s WWE Crown Jewel Appearance, Mick Foley’s Saint Mick Book Now Available in Paperback

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– It was previously reported that Hulk Hogan is now advertised for Friday’s WWE Crown Jewel PPV. If he appears live on the show, it will be Hogan’s first public WWE appearance since WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

– Mick Foley’s “SAINT MICK: My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf” is now available in paperback. The new edition contains a brand new chapter from Foley, as well as a foreword by Stephanie McMahon and exclusive photos from the Foley family archives.

