– PWInsider reports that Johnny Gargano is okay after the scary dive spot that took place on last night’s WWE Raw. During last night’s match, DIY and The New Day faced The Judgment Day in an eight-man tag team match. At one point, Johnny Gargano executed a dive to the outside of the ring and appeared to land awkwardly head first. You can see a clip of the match below. The dive spot occurs about two minutes into the video:

– PWInsider also reports that Michael Cole will co-host The Pat McAfee show live from WWE World on Friday, April 5.

As noted, the guests for the show this week include include Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Triple H.

– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to WrestleMania for Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio: