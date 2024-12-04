– Per NBC Sports, the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 is scheduled for a two-hour broadcast on NBC. The event will also be simulcast on Peacock.

– PWInsider reports that is now listing The War Raiders internally as faces. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are now listed as heels by WWE internally.

The War Raiders are now listed internally as babyfaces, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

– WWE announced today that next week’s edition of WWE Speed will feature Michin vs. Ivy Nile on Wednesday, December 11 at 12:00 pm EST on X.