– As previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James was in attendance and backstage at last night’s WWE NXT TV taping in Orlando, Florida. PWInsider reports James was in town for the upcoming A&E WWE series, WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats).

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE Raw is currently ranked third in United States for Netflix’s Top 10 shows. Also, Netflix has reportedly uploaded more 1999 episodes of SmackDown to its WWE archive.