WWE News: Note on NXT’s Year End Awards, Goldust Thinks Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Will Be Tag Champs, Mustafa Ali Shares A Moment With His Daughter

– WWE.com noted that this week’s upcoming episode of NXT will only reveal the nominees for NXT’s Year-End Awards, not the winners.

“At the end of each year, the NXT Universe rises to the call and casts their votes to decide the top movers, shakers and influencers in sports-entertainment’s hottest brand as part of NXT’s annual Year-End Awards. The 2018 Year-End Awards come into focus this Wednesday on WWE NXT as nominees will be revealed! Don’t miss out when a special two-hour edition of NXT streams at 8/7 C on Wednesday, Jan. 2, only on the award-winning WWE Network.”

– Goldust wrote on social media that he thinks Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will be the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions.

– Mustafa Ali shared a special moment with his daughter during a WWE event in Chicago this week.