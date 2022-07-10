WWE News: Note on Attendance for Last Night’s SmackDown House Show, Natalya Set for Cricket Wireless Appearance, Freddie Prinze Jr. Promotes WWE Rivals

– PWInsider reports that last night’s SmackDown roster edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Sacramento, California drew live attendance of about 7,000 people. Roman Reigns defended his Universal title against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

SmackDown has another live event, Sunday Stunner, scheduled for later tonight in Reno Nevada at the Reno Events Center. Meanwhile, the Raw brand has a Sunday Stunner event tonight in Waco, Texas at the Extraco Events Center.

– Per WWE.com, Natalya is set to appear at Cricket Wireless in Ocoee, Florida at 11:00 am local time on July 15.

– Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. promoted the debut of WWE Rivals tonight at 10:00 pm EST on A&E. Prize will join a roundtable of wrestling luminaries on tonight’s show. You can check out the clip below: