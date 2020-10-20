wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Band Members for Elias’ Raw Concert, Elias Reveals Album Artwork
– The Local Competitor account has some details on band members for Elias on last night’s episode of Raw. They included Def Rebel’s Anthony Mirabella, ONEDUO’s Mike Scimeca and Steve Georgilis, Armen Paul, and Bianca Sings. You can see photos of them from last night’s show below.
Speaking of The Drifter, he revealed the cover art for his new album, Universal Truth, via Twitter. The new album is slated to be released via iTunes and Spotify next Monday. Elias tweeted last night, “Just rocked the #ThunderDome On #WWERaw. UNIVERSAL TRUTH Next Monday @itunes @Spotify” You can view his album artwork he shared below:
On @WWE RAW: Who was in Elias’ band? Def Rebel’s Anthony Mirabella @BElllaMusic, ONEDUO’s @ONEDUOMusic Mike Scimeca @MikeONEDUO & Steve Georgilis @SGeorgilis, Armen Paul @ArmenPaulMusic, & Bianca Sings @bee_sings performed with Elias in his short concert. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QfSwozLonF
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) October 20, 2020
Just rocked the #ThunderDome
On #WWERaw
UNIVERSAL TRUTH
Next Monday @itunes @Spotify pic.twitter.com/eATjoci4Uw
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) October 20, 2020
