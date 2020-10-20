WWE News: Note on Band Members for Elias’ Raw Concert, Elias Reveals Album Artwork

– The Local Competitor account has some details on band members for Elias on last night’s episode of Raw. They included Def Rebel’s Anthony Mirabella, ONEDUO’s Mike Scimeca and Steve Georgilis, Armen Paul, and Bianca Sings. You can see photos of them from last night’s show below.

Speaking of The Drifter, he revealed the cover art for his new album, Universal Truth, via Twitter. The new album is slated to be released via iTunes and Spotify next Monday. Elias tweeted last night, “Just rocked the #ThunderDome On #WWERaw. UNIVERSAL TRUTH Next Monday @itunes @Spotify” You can view his album artwork he shared below: