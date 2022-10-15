– PWInsider reports that a number of WWE SmackDown talents have a tough travel schedule ahead this weekend. Multiple workers had to take two connecting flights from New Orleans to Phoenix, Arizona for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

After that, they will be taking a redeye flight to get back to their home after the show in Phoenix. So they will be taking three flights in one day, along with working a live event.

– WWE on FOX recapped last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– As noted, Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx were backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. Hawx also shared a photo of them at the event on Facebook, which you can see below: