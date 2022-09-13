WWE News: Note on Change to Kevin Owens’ Roster Status, Alexa Bliss on Multiple American Airlines Flight Delays

– PWInsider reports that WWE moved Kevin Owens to the babyface side of their internal Raw roster this week. While Kevin Owens had already turned babyface a while ago, WWE was still listing him as a heel internally until this week.

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss noted she’s now dealing with her third American Airlines flight delay this week. You can read some of her comments on the matter below.

She wrote, “Y’all … my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken. & we have to wait for maintenance. I CANT MAKE THIS UP 3rd AA flight that’s been delayed this week.”

When asked about switching airlines, Alexa Bliss noted, “Unfortunately we get what our company gives us carrier wise.”

Y’all … my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken. & we have to wait for maintenance. I CANT MAKE THIS UP 😂 3rd AA flight that’s been delayed this week 😂🙈 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 13, 2022