wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On CM Punk and Samoa Joe, WWE’s European Tour Continues, WWE Backstage Highlights

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Samoa Joe

– When CM Punk returned to WWE programming on last night’s WWE Backstage, it was also a reunion with Samoa Joe. The last time the two appeared on the same show for the same company together, it was back in 2005 for Ring of Honor.

– WWE’s European tour continues today with a RAW event in Erfurt, Germany and a Smackdown show in Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Samoa Joe, WWE Backstage, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading