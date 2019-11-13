WWE News: Note On CM Punk and Samoa Joe, WWE’s European Tour Continues, WWE Backstage Highlights

– When CM Punk returned to WWE programming on last night’s WWE Backstage, it was also a reunion with Samoa Joe. The last time the two appeared on the same show for the same company together, it was back in 2005 for Ring of Honor.

– WWE’s European tour continues today with a RAW event in Erfurt, Germany and a Smackdown show in Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage: