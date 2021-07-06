WWE News: Note on Dark Match Before Raw, Sami Zayn at Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

– PWInsider reports that Karrion Kross and Drew Gulak worked a dark match before last night’s Raw. The match is not appearing on WWE Main Event this week. You can check out the spoilers for this week’s Main Event that was taped last night HERE.

– WWE Superstar Zayn was in absolute “heaven” watching last night’s NHL Stanley Cup Finals game, where the Montreal Canadiens picked up a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. TBL currently leads the finals at 3-1. You can check out Zayn’s tweet from the game below.