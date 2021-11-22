WWE News: Note On Egg Storyline For Tonight’s RAW, JBL Says Omos Is Money, TV Executives At Survivor Series Last Night

– PWInsider reports that the story involving Vince McMahon and the missing golden egg is due to a paid promotional partnership with Netflix to promote Red Notice. The story is expected to conclude with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

PWInsider also notes that the entire Smackdown roster will be at today’s RAW taping. McMahon will also be there, as he said he will be personally involved in the investigation. This was a creative decision made last Thursday and many talents weren’t aware of their travel changes until they got to Smackdown last Friday.

– There were executives from FOX, Netflix and NBC Universal at last night’s Survivor Series PPV.

– In a post on Twitter, JBL said that Omos was ‘money’ after watching him with the Battle Royal last night.