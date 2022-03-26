wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Extra for Los Lotharios Kiss Cam Segment, The Undertaker Visits National Medal of Honor Museum, Kevin Owens Uses Steve Austin’s Words Against Him

March 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Los Lotharios Angel Garza Humberto Carrillo Image Credit: WWE

– Indie wrestler Leila Grey was the extra who appeared for the Kiss Cam segment with Los Lotharios on last night’s WWE SmackDown. She tweeted on the experience on Twitter last night, which you can see below:

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker recently paid a visit to the National Medal of Honor Museum along with his wife Michelle McCool this week. You can check out some photos from their visit below:

– Ahead of their confrontation at WrestleMania 38, WWE released a video showing how Kevin Owens has used Steve Austin’s own words against him:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Los Lotharios, Smackdown, The Undertaker, Wrestlemania 38, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading