WWE News: Note on Extra for Los Lotharios Kiss Cam Segment, The Undertaker Visits National Medal of Honor Museum, Kevin Owens Uses Steve Austin’s Words Against Him

– Indie wrestler Leila Grey was the extra who appeared for the Kiss Cam segment with Los Lotharios on last night’s WWE SmackDown. She tweeted on the experience on Twitter last night, which you can see below:

Thank you @WWE for having me. So grateful for all of these opportunities. Whether I’m signed or not, I am already living my dream. Traveling and getting paid to wrestle. Networking and meeting new people. That’s the life!#LeilaGrey #WWE #Smackdown #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/7Hd06Od80F — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) March 26, 2022

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker recently paid a visit to the National Medal of Honor Museum along with his wife Michelle McCool this week. You can check out some photos from their visit below:

It was my honor to attend and represent @WWE at the groundbreaking of the National Medal of Honor Museum. These are our heroes!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4JCPcjd9Oc — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 25, 2022

– Ahead of their confrontation at WrestleMania 38, WWE released a video showing how Kevin Owens has used Steve Austin’s own words against him: