WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
October 26, 2022
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened.
– Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped less in The Way. She wrote, “We got jumped a lot less when we were together @indi_hartwell” You can view that tweet below:
We got jumped a lot less when we were together @indi_hartwell
— Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) October 26, 2022
– The Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show are now available:
