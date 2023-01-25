wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Lita Being Backstage at Raw XXX Show, Today’s Edition of The Bump, Nikki Bella Miniseries Airing on CTV in Canada
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports taht WWE Hall of Famer Lita was in attendance backstage for the Monday Night Raw XXX Anniversary show. While Lita did not appear, she reportedly filmed material for WWE’s A&E programming.
– Today’s full edition of The Bump is now available with WWE NXT Women’s Champin Roxanne Perez, The Brawling Brutes, and Raquel Rodriguez.
– The new Nikki Bella reality miniseries, Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on CTV in Canada and stream on CTV.CA starting Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9:00 pm. It will also be available on the reality TV streaming service Hayu starting Jan. 27.
