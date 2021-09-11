WWE News: Note on Match Changes for Upcoming Raw on Sept. 27, SmackDown in MSG & 205 Live Highlights, New Finn Balor Demon King Shirt

– PWInsider reports that a commercial ran in the Cincinnati market during last night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast with an apparent locally advertised match change for the upcoming September 27 edition of Monday Night Raw at the Heritage Bank Center. Per the report, the commercial is now advertising Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods). Previously, the advertised matchup was expected to be Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Also, the official website for the arena is also advertising a different six-man tag team matchup for the event: Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night's episodes of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden & 205 Live:



























– WWE Shop has new Demon King shirts available for Finn Balor, just in time for The Demon’s return on SmackDown this week and his matchup against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. You can get a look at the new shirt below: