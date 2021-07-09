wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On Recent Absence of Jey Uso from WWE TV, Date Set For Next WWE Investors Call, Smackdown Lineup For Tonight

July 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason that Jey Uso has been absent from WWE TV is just due to it being a part of the storyline. It was not done to cover for an injury or anything like that.

– The next WWE investors call will happen on July 29, which will cover the quarter from April to June.

– Tonight’s Smackdown includes the following:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

