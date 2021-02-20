WWE News: Note on Sami Zayn Documentary Crew Member on SmackDown, Elimination Chamber Theme Song, USA Network Programming Notes

– WrestlingInc.com reports that former indie wrestler “The Apostle” Andrew Steele was one of the documentary film crew members for Sami Zayn on last night’s episode of SmackDown. Per Al Haft, Steele previously worked as an intern in NXT and later secured a job with WWE. Steele retired from in-ring competition after suffering a neck injury in 2015.

– WWE has announced “And So It Went” by The Pretty Reckless and Tom Morello as the theme song for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber 2021 event. You can view that announcement here:

– The premiere episode of NBC’s Young Rock will replay on the USA Network on Monday, February 22 following Raw. Also, as a result, the new episode of Straight Up Steve Austin will air half an hour later at 11:30 pm EST.