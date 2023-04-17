WWE News: Note on Scheduling For WWE Draft, Extras Set For Tonight’s RAW, Matt Riddle Also Planned

– As previously reported, the WWE draft is set to begin on the April 28 episode of Smackdown and will continue on the May 1 episode of RAW. Fightful Select reports that it was not an accident to schedule the event around the NFL Draft. The latter happens April 27-29.

– There are around 20 extras planned for tonight’s WWE RAW, who will appear as security guards.

– Matt Riddle is set to appear on tonight’s RAW.