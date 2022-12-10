wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Shawn Michaels Following NXT Deadline, Ricochet on After the Bell, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
December 10, 2022
– PWInsider notes that WWE NXT’s Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters for a conference call after tonight’s Deadline show.
– The full video of Ricochet on WWE After the Bell is now available:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
