wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Shawn Michaels Following NXT Deadline, Ricochet on After the Bell, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Deadline Shawn Michaels Iron Survivor Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider notes that WWE NXT’s Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters for a conference call after tonight’s Deadline show.

– The full video of Ricochet on WWE After the Bell is now available:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown and NXT Level Up:


















More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading