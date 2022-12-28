WWE News: Note on Tommaso Ciampa’s Hip Injury, Update on This Is Awesome

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently underwent surgery on his hip to deal with a hip injury, and he’s now recovering from the surgery. In an update from Fightful Select on the issue, Ciampa had been bothered by the hip injury for almost a year before undergoing surgery. There is no timetable yet on when Ciampa might be able to return to the ring.

– As noted, WWE’s This Is Awesome is returning for a second season. Fightful also reports that a lot of footage and interviews were filmed last month or an upcoming episode on video games. WWE talents who participated in the show reportedly had very positive things to say about working on the show.