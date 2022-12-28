wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Tommaso Ciampa’s Hip Injury, Update on This Is Awesome

December 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tommaso Ciampa WWE Raw The Miz Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently underwent surgery on his hip to deal with a hip injury, and he’s now recovering from the surgery. In an update from Fightful Select on the issue, Ciampa had been bothered by the hip injury for almost a year before undergoing surgery. There is no timetable yet on when Ciampa might be able to return to the ring.

As noted, WWE’s This Is Awesome is returning for a second season. Fightful also reports that a lot of footage and interviews were filmed last month or an upcoming episode on video games. WWE talents who participated in the show reportedly had very positive things to say about working on the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

This Is Awesome, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading