WWE News: Note on Tonight’s Advertised Asuka vs. Iyo Sky Match, Asuka Plays Falls Guys, Playlist of Johnny Gargano’s Best Moments
August 27, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, a singles match featuring Asuka vs. Iyo Sky is being advertised for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Springfield, Massachusetts. If the match goes forward as scheduled, it would be the first ever one-on-one match between the two wrestlers (h/t PWInsider).
– Speaking of Asuka, she released a Let’s Play video for Fall Guys where she uses the Asuka character skin:
– WWE Playlist showcased Johnny Gargano’s Best Moments: