WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT Live Event, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing, Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye to Rey Mysterio

– WWE NXT is back for another live event tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show.

– Ahead of Monday’s Raw in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be taking part in a signing at Cricket Wireless on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 am local time.

– Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley said goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he quit Raw and returned to SmackDown last night: