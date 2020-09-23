wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT, Triple H Announces Debut of Corey Taylor Song for NXT, Full Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Match
– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, there was a graphic stating that tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network is titled, “Takeoff to TakeOver.” This trademark was previously filed by WWE earlier this month.
– Speaking of NXT, Triple H announced that Corey Taylor’s new song, “Culture Head,” will have its global debut tonight on NXT at 8:00 pm EST. That announcement and preview clip is available below:
From @Slipknot to #CMFT, @CoreyTaylorRock is #NXTLOUD through and through. Now, for the first time ever, hear and see the global premiere of his new song “Culture Head” EXCLUSIVELY on #WWENXT tonight at 8pm ET! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/6VfB7PzTr7
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 23, 2020
– WWE released the full Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Unsanctioned Match from WrestleMania 33. That match video is available in the player below:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995