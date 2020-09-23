wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT, Triple H Announces Debut of Corey Taylor Song for NXT, Full Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Match

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE NXT

– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, there was a graphic stating that tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network is titled, “Takeoff to TakeOver.” This trademark was previously filed by WWE earlier this month.

– Speaking of NXT, Triple H announced that Corey Taylor’s new song, “Culture Head,” will have its global debut tonight on NXT at 8:00 pm EST. That announcement and preview clip is available below:

– WWE released the full Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Unsanctioned Match from WrestleMania 33. That match video is available in the player below:

