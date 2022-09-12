WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden

– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week.

There is talk backstage that more people who worked with Triple H during the black and gold era of NXT will return to WWE in some capacity. Katz and Road Dogg were both brought back.

– The Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI has been renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion on September 6. The venue has hosted several WWE TV tapings and PPVs over the years.

– WWE will have a show at Madison Square Garden on December 26, as is tradition.