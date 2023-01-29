wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Who Is Sitting Ringside For Royal Rumble, Michael Cole Hypes Attendance, Ric Flair Leads Parade

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– County music singer HARDY, Matt Cardona’s father and Michelle McCool are all sitting ringside for tonight’s Royal Rumble event.

– During tonight’s broadcast, Michael Cole said they have an attendance of over 50,000 people.

– Ric Flair was the Grand Marshall at Tampa, Florida’s Gasparilla Pirate parade earlier today.

