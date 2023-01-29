wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Who Is Sitting Ringside For Royal Rumble, Michael Cole Hypes Attendance, Ric Flair Leads Parade
January 28, 2023 | Posted by
– County music singer HARDY, Matt Cardona’s father and Michelle McCool are all sitting ringside for tonight’s Royal Rumble event.
– During tonight’s broadcast, Michael Cole said they have an attendance of over 50,000 people.
– Ric Flair was the Grand Marshall at Tampa, Florida’s Gasparilla Pirate parade earlier today.
RIC FLAIR pic.twitter.com/KL7sg8WASf
— Miguel Octavio WTSP (@migueloctaviotv) January 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
- Backstage Notes On Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)