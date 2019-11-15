WWE News: Note on Why Very Little WWC Is On WWE Network, Most-Watched Network Shows

– A new report has details on why WWE has yet to put much WWC content on the Network after buying it last year. The WON reports that part of the tape collection was damaged by Hurricane Maria when it swept through Puerto Rico in 2017.

WWE bought the WWC tape library in March of 2018 and at that time, it was noted that a portion of the tape library was “impacted” by the hurricane, though details weren’t known. According to the site, a lot of tape and film reels have been salvaged while some haven’t been able to be saved.

– The site reports that the most-watched WWE Network shows this week were:

1. WWE NXT (11.6.19)

2. WWE Crown Jewel

3. Smackdown (10.11.19)

4. NXT U.K. (11.7.19)

5. NXT: Takeover War Games 2017

6. WCW Nitro (9.4.00)

7. Table for 3 (Shane McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis)