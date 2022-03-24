WWE News: Note on WrestleMania 38 Runtimes for Nights 1 & 2, WrestleMania 38 Match Shirts, Sasha Banks Featured in WWE Evil Clip

– PWInsider reports that Nights 1 & 2 for WrestleMania 38 have five-hour blocks on Peacock on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. With the two-hour Kickoff shows starting at 6:00 pm ET, that would suggest the main cards will be about three hours in length.

Per the Peacock website, the main cards for WrestleMania 38 will start at 8:00 pm ET.

– Speaking of WrestleMania, WWE Shop is now listing some new t-shirts for the event, highlighting the main title matchups, including Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, Edge vs. AJ Styles, and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

– WWE released a new clip for WWE Evil featuring Sasha Banks: