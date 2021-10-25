wrestling / News
WWE News: Note On WWE’s Backup Measures For SmackDown After Crown Jewel, Creative Plans For Hit Row
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE did have backup measures in place for last week’s edition of SmackDown following Crown Jewel. In case of potential travel issues, the company reportedly brought in additional staff for the tapings in Wichita, Kansas, and that included bringing in Mike Rome as a backup ring announcer.
Additionally, other producers and referees were in, and once the SmackDown crew arrived for the taping, the additional staff were allowed to travel back home.
– Johnson also notes that the current plan is for the Hit Row faction to be pushed as babyfaces on SmackDown moving forward.
