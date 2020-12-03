wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on WWE Tribute to the Troops Airing in Chicago, New UUDD Videos, Thunderdome Virtual Audience Update
December 3, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the WWE Tribute to the Troops special is going to be airing on WPWR-TV (My50 Chicago) on Sunday, December 6 due to the Chicago Bears postgame coverage that’s scheduled to air on WFLD-TV (FOX 32).
– UpUpDownDown released some new Let’s Play videos featuring Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Mia Yim. You can view those videos below.
– Virtual fan registration is now open for the WWE ThunderDome for next week’s episode of Raw. You can view the details here:
Join fans from around the world live on TV!
Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/SNlQbX8hAq
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2020
