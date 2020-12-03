wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on WWE Tribute to the Troops Airing in Chicago, New UUDD Videos, Thunderdome Virtual Audience Update

December 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tribute to the Troops WWE

PWInsider reports that the WWE Tribute to the Troops special is going to be airing on WPWR-TV (My50 Chicago) on Sunday, December 6 due to the Chicago Bears postgame coverage that’s scheduled to air on WFLD-TV (FOX 32).

– UpUpDownDown released some new Let’s Play videos featuring Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Mia Yim. You can view those videos below.


– Virtual fan registration is now open for the WWE ThunderDome for next week’s episode of Raw. You can view the details here:

