wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Piper Niven & Blair Davenport, Demolition Set for Royal Rumble Watch Party

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Blair Davenport Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that after Piper Niven and Chelsea Green talked about wanting extra security on SmackDown, Niven could later be seen talking to Blair Davenport in the background during The Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY’s segment.

– The 100 Proof Bar & Bites in Butler, New Jersey will be holding a watch party for the WWE Royal Rumble with former WWE Superstars and Tag Team Champions Demolition in attendance. More details are available HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Demolition, Royal Rumble, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading