WWE News: Note on Piper Niven & Blair Davenport, Demolition Set for Royal Rumble Watch Party
January 26, 2025
– PWInsider reports that after Piper Niven and Chelsea Green talked about wanting extra security on SmackDown, Niven could later be seen talking to Blair Davenport in the background during The Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY’s segment.
– The 100 Proof Bar & Bites in Butler, New Jersey will be holding a watch party for the WWE Royal Rumble with former WWE Superstars and Tag Team Champions Demolition in attendance. More details are available HERE.
