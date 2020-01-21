WWE News: Note on Raw In-Ring Debut for Lana, Full Royal Rumble 2012 Cage Match

– WWE Superstar Lana made her Raw in-ring debut last night. She and her husband Bobby Lashley beat Liv Morgan and her ex-husband, Rusev, in a mixed tag team match. Per the WWE Stats & Info Twitter, Zelina Vega and Stephanie McMahon also made their Raw in-ring debuts in mixed tag team matches.

Joining a list that includes both @Zelina_VegaWWE and @StephMcMahon, tonight @LanaWWE is making her @WWE #Raw in-ring debut in a Mixed Tag Team Match. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) January 21, 2020

– WWE released a full Royal Rumble 2012 match video this week featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry vs. Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship.