WWE News: Note on Raw In-Ring Debut for Lana, Full Royal Rumble 2012 Cage Match

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Lana made her Raw in-ring debut last night. She and her husband Bobby Lashley beat Liv Morgan and her ex-husband, Rusev, in a mixed tag team match. Per the WWE Stats & Info Twitter, Zelina Vega and Stephanie McMahon also made their Raw in-ring debuts in mixed tag team matches.

– WWE released a full Royal Rumble 2012 match video this week featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry vs. Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship.

