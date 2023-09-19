– As noted, Rhea Ripley did not appear on last night’s WWE Raw, as she was selling the attack by Nia Jax that took place last week. It was mentioned during the broadcast that she had injured ribs and not “medically cleared” to compete. For clarification, PWInsider reports that Ripley’s injury is merely an angle, and she’s not legitimately hurt. The report also notes that Rhea Ripley is currently back home in Australia, and she attended an Australia Football League game several days ago with her fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews.

– Former WWE Champion Big E praised Kofi Kingston following last night’s Raw. He wrote on X, “I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch @TrueKofi deliver incredible performances this deep into his career. Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring.”

– WWE released the “Burn the Ships” entrance theme song for Baron Corbin: