wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Rhea Ripley Onscreen Injury, Baron Corbin’s ‘Burn the Ships’ Theme
– As noted, Rhea Ripley did not appear on last night’s WWE Raw, as she was selling the attack by Nia Jax that took place last week. It was mentioned during the broadcast that she had injured ribs and not “medically cleared” to compete. For clarification, PWInsider reports that Ripley’s injury is merely an angle, and she’s not legitimately hurt. The report also notes that Rhea Ripley is currently back home in Australia, and she attended an Australia Football League game several days ago with her fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews.
– Former WWE Champion Big E praised Kofi Kingston following last night’s Raw. He wrote on X, “I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch @TrueKofi deliver incredible performances this deep into his career. Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring.”
I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch @TrueKofi deliver incredible performances this deep into his career. Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring.
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 19, 2023
– WWE released the “Burn the Ships” entrance theme song for Baron Corbin:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks LA Knight Is Going To Be A Massive Star, Says Cody Rhodes Is ‘The Guy’ Now
- Natalya Reportedly Receiving Heavy Praise from WWE Officials for Stepping Up at Superstar Spectacle
- Emma in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Samoa Joe vs. MJF Reportedly Planned For Some Time In AEW, If CM Punk Was Involved